Allot Communications (ALLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

