AllSafe 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $252.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $269,514.14 and approximately $252.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00055278 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

