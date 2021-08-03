Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Company Profile

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.