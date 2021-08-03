Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
