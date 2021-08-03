Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $177.13. 15,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,057. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.94.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
