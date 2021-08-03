Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.