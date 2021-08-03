Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $16.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,681.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,485.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

