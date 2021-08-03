Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 193,098 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. 104,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

