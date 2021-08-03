Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 4,887 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 111.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.56. The company had a trading volume of 253,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

