Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

