AlphaValue Upgrades Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to “Buy”

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

