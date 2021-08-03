Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.21)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $121-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.48 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.36.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. 1,044,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

