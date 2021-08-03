Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $9.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,461.38. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

