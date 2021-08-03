Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $5,000.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,331.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,461.38. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

