Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Up 14.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s share price shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. 99 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Ambrx Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

