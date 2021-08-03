Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

NYSE AMRC traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. 15,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

