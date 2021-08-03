American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 185,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.
