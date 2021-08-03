American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 185,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

