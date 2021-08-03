American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.87. 13,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.