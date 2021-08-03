American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $296.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $261.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $283.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.