American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.57

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.57 and last traded at $175.57, with a volume of 2906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.25.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,386,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

