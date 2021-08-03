American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,324. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

