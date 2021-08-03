Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of Lindsay worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of LNN stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.