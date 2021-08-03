Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,225 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.