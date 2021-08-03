Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of APAM opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

