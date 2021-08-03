Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,896 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

