AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.680 EPS.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.78. 18,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,272. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $93.13 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

