Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.48

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,888 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

