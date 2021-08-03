Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,006,000 after purchasing an additional 955,441 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,819,280. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. 44,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $73.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

