Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 257.95%. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMPY stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

