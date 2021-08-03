Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,000 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of The Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.52, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

