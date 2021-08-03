Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,182 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

