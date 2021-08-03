Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $768,000 Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

