Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 7,686 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BPY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

