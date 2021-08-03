Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,998 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.