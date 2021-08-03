Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $325,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RLJ opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.