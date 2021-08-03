Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 8,534 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.