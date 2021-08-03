Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 8,534 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
