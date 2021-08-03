Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499,031 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The Macerich by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.