Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $75,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,875. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $172.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

