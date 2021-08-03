Analysts Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

AZRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

