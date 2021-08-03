Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $102.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.22 million and the highest is $104.10 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $390.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $445.05 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

CHUY stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52.

In related news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $13,342,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $7,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.