Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 7,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.