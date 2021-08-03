Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Garmin stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,149. Garmin has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $159.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188 in the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

