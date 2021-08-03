Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $1.02. Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($3.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.