Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $506.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $515.79 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $447.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

