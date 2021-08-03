Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($1.06). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $71.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.98.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.