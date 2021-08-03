Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.65. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 3,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.