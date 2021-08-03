Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 364.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,789. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

