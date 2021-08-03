Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $930.58 Million

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce $930.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.00 million and the highest is $937.80 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 104,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,006. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

