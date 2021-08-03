Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report $747.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.60 million and the lowest is $736.93 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

VVV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,295. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

