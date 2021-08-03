Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,520,528. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

