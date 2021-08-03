Analysts Offer Predictions for FormFactor, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FORM opened at $37.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.